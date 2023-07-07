SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) -Every child deserve access to the necessary resources to thrive and succeed in school. America First Charitable Foundation’s Backpack Bonanza supports hundreds of children each year by providing essential tools to help students in Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, and New Mexico succeed in school.

The goal for 2023 is to raise enough money and supplies to donate more than 500 new filled backpacks for schools and organizations who support students in need. America First members, employees, and community at large are able to donate to the Backpack Bonanza program. Items needed include: binders, folders, pencil boxes, backpacks, paper/notebooks, colored pencils, glue sticks, markers, crayons, highlighters, rulers, and scissors.

Members can donate through online banking or mobile banking by transferring funds to account number #5502281, select savings account, last name: AFCU. Non-AFCU members can scan the QR code or donate at https://www.americafirst.com/donate.html. There will also be collection boxes at our many convenient Brick & Mortar Branch locations for those who would like to donate supplies.

Visit AmericaFirst.com for more information.

Sponsored by America First Credit Union.