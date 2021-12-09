Back by popular demand! Odyssey Dance Theatre’s acclaimed holiday production, It’s A Wonderful Life

(Good Things Utah) – Realize your life is extraordinary this year with this Holiday Classic.

Conceived, directed, and choreographed by the creator of Thriller Derryl Yeager to an original score by Sam Cardon, “It’s A Wonderful Life” is based on the classic holiday film.

Driven by circumstance to the point of no return, George Bailey gets the chance to see the world as it would have been without him, and he realizes his ordinary life is really extraordinary. With the creative vision and many dance styles, audiences have come to expect from Odyssey, this unique portrayal of this classic heart-warming story is a must-see for the entire family!

It has the look of a Broadway show, but the story is told through dance and the use of voice-overs very much like the film.

The show pulls together an amazing team of artists who collaborated on the production, including Sam Cardon, who wrote a moving, original score; Doug Ellis, whose fabulous scenic designs were expertly crafted by Lynn Clark at Scenic Service Specialists; and, of course, the phenomenal dancers of Odyssey Dance Theatre.

Get your tickets early, because most performances sold out last year. Go to odysseydance.com for tickets, discounts, and all performance details!

Show Dates

Dec 17 @ 7:30 pm

Dec 18 @ 2:00 pm

Dec 18 @ 7:30 pm

Dec 20 @ 7:30 pm

Dec 21 @ 7:30 pm

Dec 22 @ 7:30 pm

Dec 23 @ 7:30 pm

Get tickets here or visit Odyssey Dance Theatre for more information.