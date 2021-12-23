(Good Things Utah Recipes) – Chef Callyn Graf from Harmons Grocery Stores is in the kitchen to bake some delicious specialty French Toast. Made with Babka, which is a rich yeast bread, this dish which originates in Poland, is layered with hints of ground cinnamon and topped with powdered sugar. If you would like to bump it up a notch, add cream cheese for a real treat in the morning or for dessert.

Ingredients

2 loaves Harmons Babka, sliced into ½”

4 eggs

½ cup almond milk

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground allspice

1 cup softened cream cheese

½ teaspoon orange extract

1 blood orange, juice and zest

¾ cup powdered sugar

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and prepare a 9×9” baking dish with a light coating of cooking oil.

2. Lay the Babka slices onto a cutting board, trying to match, in like sizes, groups of two.

3. In a shallow bowl whisk the eggs, almond milk, cinnamon, allspice, and orange extract. Set aside.

4. In another small mixing bowl combine the cream cheese and orange extract. Mix well to combine. With a knife or offset spatula, divide the cream cheese mixture evenly amongst half of the Babka slices. These will become sandwiches, so only one side will need cream cheese. Lay the matching Babka slice on top of the cream cheese Babka and set aside. There will be 8-10 little sandwiches.

5. One by one dredge both sides of the Babka sandwiches through the scrambled egg mixture and immediately place in the prepared baking dish in a single layer. Once each Babka has been dredged, evenly distribute the egg mixture over the top to help keep the bread moistened.

6. Bake, covered for 15 minutes. Remove the foil covering and continue to bake for an additional 15 minutes, until the Babkas are golden and the egg mixture is cooked.

7. Meanwhile make the blood orange glaze by adding the juice and zest to a small mixing bowl. In three parts add the powdered sugar, mixing well in between. Serve the Babka stuffed French toast with a drizzle of blood orange glaze, serve and enjoy warm.

