B.O.S.S Retirement Solutions announces special book release

(GTU) – Ryan and Tyson Thacker with B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions joined Nicea on Good Things Utah to talk about their upcoming book release.

As you near the end of your career, you shouldn’t have to become a retirement planner to ensure you get to enjoy peace of mind during retirement. You’ve diligently saved your entire life, but now, you need an expert guide to help you avoid costly pitfalls, protect your money, grow your assets, and leave an inheritance for future generations. The B.O.S.S. Retirement Blueprint: Your Guide to a Secure and Independent Retirement is your expert!

Winner of Utah’s Best of State for retirement planning two years in a row, Tyson and Ryan were elated to release this book, four years in the making. Tyson Thacker, Ryan Thacker, and their team have helped thousands of families successfully navigate retirement, and now, they’re ready to help many more do the same.

With The B.O.S.S. Retirement Blueprint, Tyson, and Ryan deliver the simplicity, clarity, and confidence you need to get to and through retirement. With their blueprint, you will have the strategies to minimize risk and withstand the fluctuations of the stock market. By developing a retirement tax strategy, you could be one of the smart and savvy few whose hard-earned money stays in your pocket, not Uncle Sam’s.

Buy the book here or visit B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions now.

