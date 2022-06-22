(Good Things Utah) Transforming hair since opening its first location in 2017, Ottalaus Salon is soon to unveil its new third location in Draper on June 24th. The name Ottalaus is derived from its founder’s Icelandic roots — meaning ‘fearless’ in its native language.

Founder AnneMarie Krainich attributes hard work and a dedicated team to build the brand thus far. Even more, she points to the superior experience customers receive at Ottalaus. Whether clients are looking to rejuvenate their hair or their skin, this stunning salon offers the best-in-class for both services, all in one place.

Working closely with each client that comes through the door, AnneMarie and her team ensure that each customer is greeted with a beverage and a welcoming smile.

Aesthetically it’s beautiful. But it’s all about about the experience from the moment you walk in until you leave. AnneMarie Krainich, Owner/Stylist

With over 10 years of experience as a hairstylist and makeup artist. Her works have been showcased at the 2013 Miss America pageant and in magazines such as Martha Stewart Weddings, Utah Bride Magazine, and Gateway Bridal. Ottalaus Salon has been awarded Top 200 Salon for 2020 and 2021, as well as Best of State Utah Hair Salon in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Ottalaus Salon is the official Miss Utah Salon sponsor. Their team also works closely with the Barbara Barrington Jones Foundation. They’re always on the lookout for engaging ways to give back to the community and encourage reputable organizations to collaborate.

Visit their new Draper location on June 24th – 25th for a chance to meet the team, learn helpful advice, participate in gift basket drawings, and also get $20 off of blowout styles on both days (with a 20% discount included as well). Find the new location at 191 E 12300 S or follow along on social media @ottalaussalon.

(SEE DISCOUNT INFO BELOW)

Receive 20% OFF services at any of their 3 locations by mentioning you saw the segment on GTU!

www.ottalaus.com 191 E 12300 S Draper, Utah 84020 801-260-4227 3300 N. Running Creek Way | Suite A2 Lehi, Utah 84043 801-901-6045 11649 South 4000 West | Suite 120 South Jordan, Utah 84009 385-281-2641

**Images Courtesy: Ottalaus Salon

**This segment contains sponsored content