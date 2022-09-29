(Good Things Utah) After becoming a best-selling author virtually overnight at just age 29, Richard Paul Evans has since taken the world by storm — most notably creating his world-famous Michael Vey series. The series was first inspired by his son, Michael, and is now a best-selling collection followed by young fans from all walks of life.

There are currently over 35 million copies in print and has been translated into more than 24 languages. The main character of the series, Michael Vey, is your average teenager who’s been gifted with amazing electrical powers.

Michael also lives with Tourette’s — drawing inspiration from the author’s own life. After discovering other children with powers, and that someone is hunting him, he fights to survive and save his captured mother.

After finishing his 7th story in the series, The Final Spark, Richard didn’t expect he would return to write another Michael Vey adventure. But with an overwhelming amount of support from ‘Veyniacs’ around the globe, he immersed himself back into the series — starting with his newest book titled The Parasite.

Despite his original hesitance, Richard Paul Evans is putting his talents to work in these upcoming editions. And to further enhance the visuals and consistency of the series, he’s even traveled to the Amazon jungle for inspiration.

This latest book is the first of a three-book campaign, putting the final touches on this ever-popular series of novels.

To learn more, go online to MichaelVey.com.

