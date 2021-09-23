(GTU) – Cooking with essential oils introduces fresh and robust flavors to every fall dish. doTERRA Essential Oils can bring you one-of-a-kind creations straight to your kitchen.

Today on Good Things Utah, Guest Chef, Ruthie Knudsen made a mouth-watering Autumn Apple Strudel with Clove Chocolate Glaze. This dessert dish is the perfect way to welcome the fall season!

Recipe

Ingredients

6 layers phyllo dough

1/3 cup coconut sugar

2 tablespoons butter, melted

3 drops cinnamon bark doTERRA essential oil

1 drop clove doTERRA essential oil

3 ambrosia or golden delicious apples, peeled, cored and small diced

(approx 3 1/2 cups)

1/3 cup golden raisins

1/3 cup snipped apricots

Clove Chocolate Glaze:

1/2 cup dark chocolate

2 drops clove doTERRA essential oil

1 teaspoon canola oil

Garnishments: pumpkin seeds, snipped apricots, golden raisins

Optional: vanilla bean ice cream for alamode dessert

Instructions: Strudel

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line cookie sheet with parchment paper; set aside.

Combine apples, raisins, coconut sugar, doTERRA clove oil and cinnamon bark oil in a mixing bowl; toss to combine.

Stack layers of phyllo dough on prepared cookie sheet; first 4 layers of dough coat each layer with olive oil cooking spray.

For the top two layers–stack brushing with butter.

Spoon apple filling down the center left side of phyllo rectangle.

Fold top edge down and bottom edge up by about 1 inch to cover edge of filling.

Enclose filling with dough edges.

Brush log with butter.

Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown and puffed.

Allow to cool completely and carefully place strudel on serving plate.

Instructions: Glaze

In a microwave safe bowl combine dark chocolate and canola oil.

Microwave 30 seconds; stir until smooth consistency.

Microwave 15 seconds and stir–do not overcook!

Add doTERRA clove oil

Drizzle glaze back and forth over strudel and garnish as desired.

Enjoy your Apple Cinnamon Raisin Strudel Recipe!

Option: serve with ice cream

