Today on Good Things Utah, Guest Chef, Ruthie Knudsen made a mouth-watering Autumn Apple Strudel with Clove Chocolate Glaze. This dessert dish is the perfect way to welcome the fall season!
Recipe
Ingredients
- 6 layers phyllo dough
- 1/3 cup coconut sugar
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 3 drops cinnamon bark doTERRA essential oil
- 1 drop clove doTERRA essential oil
- 3 ambrosia or golden delicious apples, peeled, cored and small diced
- (approx 3 1/2 cups)
- 1/3 cup golden raisins
- 1/3 cup snipped apricots
- Clove Chocolate Glaze:
- 1/2 cup dark chocolate
- 2 drops clove doTERRA essential oil
- 1 teaspoon canola oil
- Garnishments: pumpkin seeds, snipped apricots, golden raisins
- Optional: vanilla bean ice cream for alamode dessert
Instructions: Strudel
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Line cookie sheet with parchment paper; set aside.
- Combine apples, raisins, coconut sugar, doTERRA clove oil and cinnamon bark oil in a mixing bowl; toss to combine.
- Stack layers of phyllo dough on prepared cookie sheet; first 4 layers of dough coat each layer with olive oil cooking spray.
- For the top two layers–stack brushing with butter.
- Spoon apple filling down the center left side of phyllo rectangle.
- Fold top edge down and bottom edge up by about 1 inch to cover edge of filling.
- Enclose filling with dough edges.
- Brush log with butter.
- Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown and puffed.
- Allow to cool completely and carefully place strudel on serving plate.
Instructions: Glaze
- In a microwave safe bowl combine dark chocolate and canola oil.
- Microwave 30 seconds; stir until smooth consistency.
- Microwave 15 seconds and stir–do not overcook!
- Add doTERRA clove oil
- Drizzle glaze back and forth over strudel and garnish as desired.
- Enjoy your Apple Cinnamon Raisin Strudel Recipe!
- Option: serve with ice cream
