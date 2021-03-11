Aundrea DeMille details humiliating incident with TSA

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

No one ever wants to be the person in the airport security line who just can’t get it together and ends up holding everyone up. But at the same time, no one wants to be that person – the one who is searched, made uncomfortable, or feels as if things are going too far. That’s exactly what happened to Aundrea DeMille in an Arizona airport.

Aundrea had just returned from a hike in Sedona and was wearing the typical clothing for a day in the desert heat. Just before she was able to go through the scanner, TSA demanded she remove a half-zip-styled top, the only thing covering her sports bra underneath. Humiliated she walked through the scanner in only her bra. Now, Aundrea uses it to influence and empower her work.

Aundrea DeMille is an International Keynote Speaker, Business Owner, Host of the Podcast Show THE WAKE UP STORIES and was appointed by Governor Cox & Lt Governor Henderson for Project Gateway: Equity and Opportunity Commission for Utah.

Monday was International Women’s Day. It was a day of celebration and acknowledgment of achievement for women of all ethnic, economic, cultural, and political backgrounds. The day was also a chance to look at where we are. How are we doing making a change? Inequity still exists, as do unfair biases. It’s important to recognize the struggles that still exist in Utah for many women. Continuing the work vital. Promoting equity in Utah means addressing many things, but a good place to start is identifying unconscious bias against women.

Aundrea’s work focuses on helping people recognize and address unconscious bias, both in their personal lives and in society as a whole.

Aundrea was appointed by the Lieutenant Governor and Governor of Utah to help write equity, diversity & inclusion policies for the great state of Utah. She recently worked on Project Gateway: Equity & Opportunity Commission for Utah, a project that brought together an impressive group of Utahns to assist with the transition of power on Inauguration Day, Jan. 4, 2021.

Aundrea works with organizations to help them wake up to unconscious bias. By using the special tools, Aundrea teaches people to learn to plant new seeds into their minds, have the tools to have tough conversations, and become an advocate for change. Creating an inclusive environment at home or work, one thought at a time is possible if you choose to work together.

Too many people are unintentionally contributing to the lack of equity and inclusion. Aundrea’s podcast, “The Wake Up Stories“ works with organizations to help identify unconscious bias in their own workplaces.

It’s important we all realize the problem and address it head-on, without fear or guilt. It’s okay to have hard conversations and recognize that many Utahn’s lack equal opportunity, and work with those around you to change the status quo. Aundrea wants to bridge the gap between policy and people by educating people on the issues that might not affect them directly, but affect others and the state as a whole. Don’t just say you’re helping, make an effort.

Learn more by visiting, “The Wake Up Stories” now.

This story contains sponsored content.