Tasty and Healthy - It doesn't have to be one or the other!

FARMINGTON, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Eat better. Feel different. That’s the motto at Aubergine Kitchen – a group of fresh eateries with locations across the Wasatch Front and in St. George, including a new location at Station Park in Farmington.

Aubergine Kitchen’s mission is to change lives with real food. Beyond serving delicious and healthy food, the company’s main purpose is to change lives from the inside out. This purpose is reflected by an evergreen menu featuring flavors from around the world, made with only whole ingredients—unprocessed and unrefined—to help everyone eat better, feel different.

Aubergine Kitchen was founded in 2014 by a first generation American family – The Zanatta Family – committed to the pursuit of a more straightforward, accessible, and enjoyable approach to healthy eating.

Visit AubergineKitchen.com to explore the delicious menu and find a location near you.

Follow Aubergine Kitchen on Instagram @Aubergine.Kitchen

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Aubergine Kitchen.