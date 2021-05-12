Attend a free seminar to learn more about bariatric surgery

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Being significantly overweight can affect your physical, mental, and emotional health. At U of U Health, their bariatric specialists provide the latest in surgical and medical weight loss expertise.

Bariatric surgery helps severely overweight people permanently lose weight and can improve their health by reducing/eliminating symptoms of diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, sleep apnea, and lower chances of getting heart disease, stroke, cancer.

Mildly overweight individuals do not qualify for bariatric surgery but there are other options including medical therapy. If you are 100 or more pounds overweight, this might be a treatment option for you.

Below are a few of the options available of the types of Bariatric Surgery offered at the University of Utah, all are provided laparoscopic:

Gastric Bypass – Variations of this procedure have been performed since 1967 and they have the most data about the effects and long-term outcome of the procedure. During the procedure, your surgeon will make your stomach smaller by creating a small pouch at the top of your stomach using surgical staples. The smaller stomach is connected directly to the middle portion of the small intestine (jejunum), bypassing the rest of the stomach and the upper portion of the small intestine. Patients lose about 60–80 percent of extra weight in 12–24 months. Most patients gain back less than 15 percent of their weight after five to 10 years.

Sleeve Gastrectomy – Over the years, sleeve gastrectomy has become increasingly popular. Although it is currently the most commonly performed weight loss procedure, we do not have the same data regarding long-term effectiveness and the weight loss is generally less than what is seen with a gastric bypass. Gastric sleeve is considered a purely restrictive procedure that limits how much food you can eat by dividing and reducing the size of your stomach. Surgeons then remove the remaining larger portion of your stomach. Unlike gastric bypass, surgeons do not need to reroute your intestines during gastric sleeve surgery. Even though there’s not much information available about long-term outcomes, most patients lose about 50–70 percent of extra weight in 12–24 months after their sleeve surgery.

You can sign up for their free, virtual seminar to get started. Visit Facebook, Instagram, or their website for more information.

This article contains sponsored content.