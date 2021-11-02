At your Leisure explores newly discovered southern Utah trails where you can find tons of dinosaur fossils

(Good Things Utah) – If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, At Your Leisure which airs on ABC4 Utah on Saturdays and Sundays is the show for you. Here are 3 things coming up on the show you can’t miss.

1. 3rd Annual Jurassic Ticaboo Rally

Join AYL for the 3rd annual UTV Rally in Bullfrog Valley on November 5th & 6th. The Jamboree includes guided rides, live music, and an OHV Costume contest with prizes for the most dino-like machine on the trail.

2. Kevin & Gina ride the Sand Creek Trail

While most people are thinking of Torrey as a gateway to Capital Reef, Kevin and Gina are joining our friends from Wayne County as they show off how many people are finding a new way to enjoy the remarkable terrain of southern Utah on the Sand Creek Trail.

3. Sandhill Crane Migration with Reece Stein

As the seasons begin to change many people recognize sights of the fall leaves but what about the sounds? Follow along as Reece Stein introduces the sounds of the fall as he visits the heart of Dinosaurland to watch as the Sandhill Crane migration gets underway.

This story contains sponsored content.