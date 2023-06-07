SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The Associated Builders and Contractors Utah Chapter is looking to help pair up good works with good paying jobs in the building and contracting fields.

Based on the merit shop philosophy, Associated Builders and Contractors helps members develop people, win work, and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. The core purpose of ABC is to advance and defend the principles of the merit shop in the construction industry and to provide members and their employees with an opportunity to succeed through training, networking, business strategies and relationship building.

Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 that represents more than 22,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 68 chapters help members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit at abc.org.

