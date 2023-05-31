Select from 8 locations - Draper, Heber, Murray, Taylorsville, Park City, Lehi and two in Sandy.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Aspire Surgical provides an array of oral, maxillofacial and cosmetic treatments to help you achieve the smile and overall appearance that you have always wanted. Dental Implants, and All-on-4s, are all available services that use the latest technology to help restore your smile.

Aspire Surgical Center is a specialized group of Board Certified Oral Surgeons focused on the patient experience and outcomes. They are part of the largest group of Board Certified Oral Surgeons in Utah.

Dr. AJ Stosich is the President and Partner Surgeon at Aspire Surgical who specializes in facial reconstruction, facial trauma, cosmetic facial surgery and oral implantology. Dr. Stosich has Advanced Training that includes specialty training in the field of oral surgery. Unlike general dentists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons receive at least four years of additional training, making them uniquely qualified for the most complex of cases.

Aspire Surgical offers opioid-free recovery options and accepts most dental insurance plans.

Aspire had 8 locations to choose from – Draper, Heber, Murray, Taylorsville, Sandy (2), Park City and Lehi.

Call Aspire Surgical today at (385-213-1256) to schedule an appointment today or visit their website at www.aspiresurgical.net

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Aspire Surgical Center.