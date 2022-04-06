(Good Things Utah) Delicious gourmet meals don’t always have to be the most difficult to cook! Chef Daniela Oliveira from Harmons joined us with a mouth-watering example. She shared with us this equally simple and tasty recipe to make Asparagus and Fresh Mozzarella Tarts.

Recipe by Chef Daniela Oliveira

Difficulty: Level 2

Time: 45 to 60 min

(Makes 4-6 servings)

Ingredients:

1 sheet frozen puff pastry

1 lb. asparagus trimmed

1 lb. fresh Harmons mozzarella sliced

1 lemon juiced and zested

2 Tbsp. basil infused olive oil

2 tsp. balsamic Glaze

½ of a red onion, julienned

1 cup red wine vinegar

2-4 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. red pepper flakes

Salt and black pepper to taste

¼ cup shredded parmesan cheese

2 Tbsp. chopped parsley

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400F. Combine the red wine vinegar, sugar and red pepper flakes in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat. Add julienned onions into pan season with salt and black pepper. Reserve. Cook asparagus in hot boiling water for about 3-5 minutes until bright green but crisp tender. Drain asparagus and run through cold water to stop the cooking process. Set aside. Roll out puff pastry and bake on a lined baking sheet for about 10 -12 minutes. Meanwhile, slice mozzarella, cut asparagus in ½ and toss the asparagus with same olive oil and lemon juice. Pull puff pastry from oven and assemble it with slices of mozzarella, asparagus, parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Drizzle olive oil and bake until puff pastry is golden brown and cheeses are melted. Another 10 to 15 minutes. Garnish with lemon zest, fresh chopped parsley and balsamic glaze. And pickled onions. Cut into squares and serve. Enjoy!

