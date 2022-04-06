(Good Things Utah) Delicious gourmet meals don’t always have to be the most difficult to cook! Chef Daniela Oliveira from Harmons joined us with a mouth-watering example. She shared with us this equally simple and tasty recipe to make Asparagus and Fresh Mozzarella Tarts.
Find the freshest ingredients for any recipe at a Harmons Grocery near you or visit them online at HarmonsGrocery.com.
Recipe by Chef Daniela Oliveira
Difficulty: Level 2
Time: 45 to 60 min
(Makes 4-6 servings)
Ingredients:
1 sheet frozen puff pastry
1 lb. asparagus trimmed
1 lb. fresh Harmons mozzarella sliced
1 lemon juiced and zested
2 Tbsp. basil infused olive oil
2 tsp. balsamic Glaze
½ of a red onion, julienned
1 cup red wine vinegar
2-4 Tbsp. sugar
1 tsp. red pepper flakes
Salt and black pepper to taste
¼ cup shredded parmesan cheese
2 Tbsp. chopped parsley
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400F.
- Combine the red wine vinegar, sugar and red pepper flakes in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat.
- Add julienned onions into pan season with salt and black pepper. Reserve.
- Cook asparagus in hot boiling water for about 3-5 minutes until bright green but crisp tender. Drain asparagus and run through cold water to stop the cooking process. Set aside.
- Roll out puff pastry and bake on a lined baking sheet for about 10 -12 minutes.
- Meanwhile, slice mozzarella, cut asparagus in ½ and toss the asparagus with same olive oil and lemon juice.
- Pull puff pastry from oven and assemble it with slices of mozzarella, asparagus, parmesan cheese, salt and pepper.
- Drizzle olive oil and bake until puff pastry is golden brown and cheeses are melted. Another 10 to 15 minutes.
- Garnish with lemon zest, fresh chopped parsley and balsamic glaze. And pickled onions. Cut into squares and serve.
- Enjoy!
