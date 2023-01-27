Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Jessop’s Journal is a 30-minute collection of Powerful, Positive, and Inspirational stories and music, and it normally air’s every Sunday at 10 a.m. but this Sunday is a special time of 3 p.m. after ABC Sports right here on ABC4 UTAH!

About Doug Jessop:

Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other. People may not look like you. They may not sound like you. They might have a different way of looking at things. It is our strong feeling that if people sit down and listen to learn… not just listen to respond, they might find out that we have more in common than we think. Learn more by visiting his website, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Take a look at the preview of this weekend’s special edition of Artists and Authors!

Artist Greg Newbold

Musical Guest Pixie and the Partygrass Boys

Photographer Chris Dickinson

Author Mike Agrelius

