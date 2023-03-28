SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Community Nursing Services (CNS) is celebrating the 34th annual Art & Soup Charity Event March 29th and 30th at the Salt Palace Convention Center, Hall A. Art & Soup is an important fundraising event for CNS and the Utah community. All proceeds from Art & Soup support the delivery of charitable home health, hospice and immunization services to thousands of individuals in need throughout Utah.

The Art & Soup Charity Event opens in the Salt Palace Wednesday March 29th and continues through March 30th. The hours are from 11a.m. to 2p.m. and 5p.m. to 9p.m. on both days. Visitors will enjoy scrumptious soups and delicious desserts donated by 22 popular restaurants while browsing visual masterpieces by 60 of Utah’s celebrated artists. A variety of musical groups will also perform.

This year’s Featured Artist, Rob Chipman, is a wood block artist. He explains “what I love about block printing is that it is part sculpture (carving the blocks) and part painting (selecting, mixing and applying the colors”.

Established in 1928, Community Nursing Services is Utah’s most experienced nonprofit home health and hospice agency. CNS serves all populations including low-income uninsured and underinsured patients.

Tickets to Art & Soup are $30 (all ages require a ticket) and are available at CNS-cares.org/art-soup or at the door.

Sponsored by Community Nursing Services.