SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Whether your jam is art, music, good food and an overall creative atmosphere – the 2023 Utah Arts Festival promises to deliver.

There are 6 musical stages with 200+ scheduled performances. More than 85% of the artists are local/Utah artists. There are more than 170 visual artists ranging from ceramics to woodworking and more. There’s a kids fest/art yard section. Enjoy the creative and power world of words with the literary arts performers – comics, storytellers, poets and more.

New this year is the Utah Arts Festival app – it was just launched. Check that out.

The Utah Arts Festival runs June 23-25, 2023 at Library Square in downtown Salt Lake City.

Visit UAF.org for ticket prices and ticket packages and more information. They’re still looking for volunteers to help out as well.

Sponsored by Utah Arts Festival.