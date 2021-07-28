Are you worried about stains on your marble countertops?

Marble has always been one of the most widely preferred and highly valued materials for accent pieces in a home’s decor. The gorgeous natural rock can add elegance and style to your kitchen surroundings and stands the test of time if you take proper care of it. Marble’s reputation for being high-maintenance precedes it. Despite its apparent strength and durability, marble is very porous and susceptible to stains and scratches. So how do you protect your marble countertops?

Marble sealer acts as an effective defensive shield against foreign substances from staining your marble, however, finding the right product and people to protect your marble is imperative. Protect your investment with Sheerstone, using state-of-the-art technology called, AntiEtch.

No Acid Etching

Sheerstone protects your natural stone from everyday items like red wine, vinegar, lemon juice, and soy sauce, which can otherwise result in unsightly stone etching and stains on marble.

No Staining

Stone etching and stains on marble, caused by wine, coffee, lipstick, and chocolate will wipe right off with a non-abrasive cleaner and soft cloth. Sheerstone will not stain.

See the difference between standard sealer and Sheerstone

10 Year Warranty

OPAL provides a 10-year manufacturer’s warranty against acid-etching and staining on installations applied by a Certified Sheerstone Applicator.

Sheerstone is an impervious, permanent sealer for natural stone that protects like no other product and preserves the natural beauty of your stone. Honed or polished finishes are available.

Don’t waste time and money on sealers that need yearly re-coating. What’s more, with Sheerstone, accidents, scuffs, and scratches are easy to buff or repair. Now you can entertain your guests without the worry of spills and stains on marble. Bring on the red wine, forget the coasters, and have some fun without the worry!

The luxurious stone throughout your home, whether it is marble, limestone, or travertine, is an important investment that you want to preserve to withstand the test of time. Unfortunately, it is going to be exposed to spills and etching from regular use. Now you can protect your stone surfaces for a long time.

Opal Luxury Surfaces is confident with the longevity of protection from their Sheerstone application that they warrant it for 10 years.

Find out more about Sheerstone now or call 800-964-2330.