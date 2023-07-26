SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Poor sleep can have a signifcant impact on your overall health, so it’s important to pay close attention to signs of a sleeping disorder and seek treatment. And that’s where Sound Sleep Medical wants to help.

Sound Sleep Medical specializes in treating sleeping disorders like sleep apnea with oral appliance therapy, rather than the use of a CPAP machine, hoses and masks.

What is Sleep Apnea?

Snoring loudly and waking up fatigued after a full night’s sleep, could be signs that an individual has sleep apnea. It is a sleeping disorder with a possible severe impact to one’s health where breathing is irregular during sleep.

Obstructive sleep apnea is caused by the relaxing of your throat muscles, which could block the airway while you’re sleeping. Symptoms include snoring, excessive daytime tiredness, loud snoring, observed episodes of breathing cessation during sleep, abrupt awakenings accompanied by gasping or choking, awakening with a dry mouth or sore throat, morning headache, difficulty concentrating during the day, mood changes (depression, irritability), high blood pressure, nighttime sweating, or decreased libido.

