Are you sure your child is getting what they need to achieve personalized growth?

The Dual Immersion program that is offered at Summit Academy supports students’ ability to learn while exposing them to a different culture. Students enroll in the Spanish language immersion program in 1st grade and continue in the program through graduation from high school. Students learn a variety of subjects in Spanish including science and math.

Studies have shown the benefits of a Dual Immersion education program.

Students that learn a second language, specifically in a school immersion program, have been shown to perform better academically across the board. This includes testing and having better divergent thinking, pattern recognition, and problem-solving.

Not only will your student be bilingual but they are also developing cross-cultural competency and will find a cultural sensitivity. The experience has created students who have a more positive attitude towards different cultures and appreciation for people who might be different than them. Also, the differentiated scores students get in Statewide tests in comparison to a regular English classroom, kids did better not only in literacy but also math. Bilingual education has a positive effect on English reading outcomes.

Students that remain in the Spanish language immersion program through 8th grade can participate in a trip to a Spanish-speaking country to continue their learning of the Spanish language and to support that learning by experiencing much of the Spanish or Latin culture.

Every start is hard, especially when kids have not been exposed to a new language with a new teacher speaking in a language they do not understand, however, kids can learn so fast that in less than a month, they are singing and having short conversations with the teacher and classmates. The first two years when students are trying to learn not only a new language but also, how to read and memorize fluency words, and more, is hard and they struggle a little to comprehend what is going on, however, a first-grade classroom is full of cheerful chatter, as the roughly two dozen students search for the vocabulary to describe the color of objects in Spanish. Students are walked through a poster with sentence frames, written examples of common conversational phrases to get them started. When a teacher asks students to turn and talk to their partners, the pairs scan the board, checking their vocabulary against the frames.

By third-grade Summit Academy is seeing more confident students who can use the new language to express themselves more freely, and their progress seems to get better as grades come by. It is also noteworthy that by eighth grade, on average, Dual Language Immersion students reached intermediate levels of proficiency in the partner languages as measured by the Standards-Based Measurement of Proficiency.

When a student lives among people who come from different backgrounds, they start to see areas where their traditions might contrast, and they’re exposed to new perspectives. This gives them the chance to examine their personality and how they’re representing not only their culture but themselves. This is a great way to connect with others in a meaningful way and gives students an opportunity to be a positive example.

Learning deeply about another culture strengthens one’s ability to understand, appreciate, and work more effectively with people who belong to that culture, as well as others who are different from oneself. This helps to develop leaders who not only have reduced bias towards culturally different groups but who also can help bring out the best in teams of people who have diverse methods of thinking, communicating, and engaging with others.

In an increasingly globalized world, many companies are doing business in Spanish speaking countries which in general are growing much faster than more developed nations. Some jobs may not require you to speak Spanish, but it’s an added bonus if you can. Knowing Spanish or another foreign language is valuable and can help you earn higher wages. Also, becoming a proficient Spanish speaker can open up tons of new career opportunities abroad.

