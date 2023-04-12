SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Are you experiencing watery eyes, a runny nose and a scratchy throat – wheezing and sneezing doesn’t have to be your reality this time of year or any time of the year. Momilabs, the maker of Morning Miracle, says their product can help relieve seasonal allergy symptoms.

According to Momilabs, Morning Miracle relieves chronic nasal congestion (affecting the nose, throat, ears, and eyes) and fights allergy symptoms. Taken consistently, the makers says Morning Miracle can help control symptoms from seasonal allergies, chronic congestion and related symptoms, and help provide an energy boost with their mix that is marked +Energy.

How you use it: Mix one stick pack with 4-6 oz of water and drink every 4-6 hours. Optionally, drink Morning Miracle first thing each morning and then add a stick to your favorite water bottle and sip throughout the day. The makers say Morning Miracle is 100% natural, gluten-free, plant-based, sugar-free, with no artificial flavorings or fillers.

Visit Momilabs.com and DrinkMorningMiracle.com for more information about Morning Miracle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Momilabs.