As we’ve seen in many instances over the pandemic, a supply chain for any product or even service can become distrusted very easily. Food and water storage are usually the first areas of preparedness that we take time to address for situations like these. Equally as important to consider, is the supply and supply chain for generic medications like antibiotics.

Most medication are made over seas and regular access to these essentials can change overnight. For many reason it could be life saving to have a cache from your family physician.

Instant Emergency Access

In a moment you and your family can be cut off from medical help and essential medicines due to a natural or man-made disaster.

Foreign Travel Protection

Ever been on a family trip abroad and wondered what you would do if someone in your family got sick?

Broken Supply Chain Insurance

We have all experienced first-hand the fallout of an interrupted supply chain that can take months and even years to recover.

Jase Medical are board certified medical experts making medications dispensed by licensed pharmacies easier and quicker. A Jase Case is available for family members living in all 50 states and Canada. There is no physician appointment needed and it’s all done online similar to a telehealth visit. Forms can be completed from your phone or laptop in less than 10 minutes. It is HIPPA compliant and costs less than purchasing the same quantity of medications privately through your private physician.

Right now you can find a Jase Antibiotic Preparedness Case (nylon bag, empty prescription bottles and booklet) at JaseMedical.com.

This article contains sponsored content.