Are you happy in your relationship? If not, this could help.

Happy Valley Clinic is all about helping people, specifically couples, to be joyful and loving. Their main goal is to put the “Happy” back in relationships. What is Happy Valley Clinic doing differently to help people get their happiness back?

Strengthening relationships is the key, for both men and women. An important part of happy relationships is intimacy and Happy Valley has all the tools necessary to help couples increase joy in their intimate moments. They a have couples counseling professional as well as a medical doctor on staff to help with everything. Say things aren’t working as well as they should in the bedroom. Perhaps communication and counseling could be at the core of the issue. They also have other non-surgical treatments and technologies available for men and women if couples need a bit more help.

For women Happy Valley Clinic offers Emsella and votiva FormaV which helps solve issues related to vaginal childbirth, aging and the results of some chemotherapies. For men they have Bemer Focused Shockwave Therapy, which stimulates healthy muscles and temporarily increases blood circulation in healthy muscles to support muscular health and optimize performance.

All men that live good long lives will at some point suffer from ED; men in their 30’s and up. Happy Valley Clinic also finds that men in their 20’s appreciate the treatments they provide because of the increased benefit it can bring on both size and natural increased benefits during intimacy. With the advancements in health and medical sciences the issues of the past no longer need be issues today.

For women, as they age and experience natural child birth specific tissues of the body stretch out and most often their are issues with urinary incontinence. Happy Valley can, without surgery, help certain exterior tissues of a women’s body tighten and obtain a more youthful look while also helping her minimize or eliminate leakage when she runs, laughs, coughs, or jumps.

If you call Happy Valley Clinic and mention ABC4 or Good Things Utah you will receive your initial consultation, including ultrasound, sample treatment, and a microcirculatory treatment – a $650 value – completely free. They want you to know what your HAPPY options are.

Call 833-336-6386 to schedule your appointment or visit Happy Valley Clinic now.

This story contains sponsored content.