Are you dreaming of that perfect home? With Lennar, everything’s included

Life is full of firsts, and buying your first home is a significant milestone. Lennar Homes have improved, even simplified the home purchase process for first-time buyers. Lennar builds new homes in 21 states in more than 76 popular real estate markets across the nation. Since they came to Utah in 2018 they quickly built 8 communities throughout the valley and 5 more are opening soon.

Lennar is well-known for taking the frustration and difficulty out of the home-building process. They do the research, figure out what features their customers want in their homes, and then offer them standard, included in the price of the home. When you go through their models, there aren’t expensive upgrades. What you see is what’s included. Their homes have stainless steel appliances, quartz counter-tops, metal railings, and 9’ main floor ceilings. Not to mention our home automation

Lennar’s home automation package includes The Ring Pro Video Doorbell, Schlage Encode Door lock, Honeywell Lyric Thermostat, and Bhyve Wifi Sprinklers. All can be controlled hassle-free from your phone!

Go visit their model homes! They have two different tour types for you to choose from. During business hours, their qualified NHCs can take you on a tour through regularly sanitized model homes. After normal business hours, visit Lennar Homes or scan the QR code on-site to take a self-guided tour at your convenience!

Go see them at the Salt Lake Parade of Homes July 31st through August 15th in South Jordan.

This story contains sponsored content.