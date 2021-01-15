Are you an entrepreneur or small business owner seeking professional help?

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Entrepreneurs run into a lot of roadblocks, but they often don’t know where to go for advice or know they can ask for help. Building a business requires work cultures that encourage asking questions, constant collaboration, and continuous learning. That’s what The Mill is all about. If you need a resource or introduction, just ask.

Larry Miller founded The Mill – an incubator for entrepreneurs, at Salt Lake Community College 17 years ago. Now they have 85 businesses sharing co-working space and growing their businesses together.

The Mill is the home of the American dream. This is the place entrepreneurs come when they are ready to get serious about their idea and put in the hard work of building a business. The Miller Campus on 9690 S. 300 West in Sandy is the only co-working space focused on incubating business, helping provide resources and connections for each business’s particular industry. They have programs specific to founders looking to develop and start their business as well as on-staff business consulting from industry experts.

Programs include Everyday Entrepreneur, Bagels and Business, and Lunch and Learns. To learn more visit The Mill or schedule a tour for your business.

