Are chemical peels the secret to perfect skin?

(GTU) – Facials, serums, creams, peels. Oh, the great lengths we go for wonderful skin. Today, Good Things Utah welcomed Wendy, Spa Director from Utah Facial Plastics to share with us the benefits of a somewhat scary-sounding skin treatment.…chemical peels.

What is a chemical peel?

A chemical peel is a procedure in which a chemical exfoliant is applied to remove damaged layers of skin. Chemical peels are graded depending on the depth of penetration and the layer of skin that is removed with a peel. Depending on the amount and depth of photodamage, real improvement in sunspots, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation may require different depths of chemical peels.

6 benefits of a chemical peel

Corrective peels have been shown to be an excellent, non-invasive way to improve skin tone and texture as well as reverse aging effects caused by the sun, environment, and genetics. Chemical Peels are effective for a broad range of problems including:

Sun damaged skin and age spots on the face, hands, shoulders/back, chest, and neck

Fine lines and wrinkles including: Crow’s feet, lipstick lines, fine lines around eyes

Hyperpigmentation

Acne scars (better with medium/deep peels)

Destruction of skin lesions

Lighter and spot peels require no sedation

Benefits of a chemical peel

Chemical peels are completely safe and they’ve shown great results in improving acne, fine lines, pore size, texture, sun damage

What type of chemical peel is right for my skin?

SkinCeuticals professional treatments are scientifically formulated to gently stimulate, firm, and tighten the skin. Advanced ingredients are carefully blended and work synergistically to remove dull, damaged surface layers without the downtime often associated with chemical peels. SkinCeuticals includes a combination of treatments including enhanced Jessner, blended TCA, Salicylic Acid, Retinol, and peel alternatives for correction.

All SkinCeutical peels are recommended in a series of 4-6 treatments for maximum benefits. Regular treatments are best for maximum results and are often purchased in packages of 6, which helps lowers the price per peel.

Right now, Utah Facial Plastics is offering 20% OFF on all chemical peels. Visit Utah Facial Plastics to find out more.

This story contains sponsored content.