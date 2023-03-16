SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Aqua Terra Steak + Sushi is a curated surf and turf dining concept that blends the best of the land and water, steak and sushi. Aqua Terra offers crafted dining experiences that pay homage to regional proteins, honoring the past, innovating the present and inspir the future of curated dining.

The fresh sushi bar menu features vast nigiri and traditional sashimi selections featuring salmon from the Faroe Islands, Ahi tuna from the Fiji Islands, and o-toro (fatty tuna) from Spain.. and it’s flown in fresh daily. The menu also features six crispy rice selections – a buzzy new sushi trend – showcasing salmon belly and hamachi, in addition to comtemporary house sushi rolls.

Aqua Terra Steak + Sushi is located at 50 South Main Street, in downtown Salt Lake City.

Watch the video to see Chef Daniel Linder expertly prepare hand-rolled sushi and demonstrate how to correctly cut and prepare nigiri.

Visit Aqua Terra Steak + Sushi online for more information.

Instagram/Facebook/TikTok: FB – @aquaterrasteak; IG – @aquaterrasteaksushi

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Aqua Terra Steak + Sushi.