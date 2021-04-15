April showers bring May flowers. Where you can get the best flowers

Larene from Millcreek Gardens introduced us to the best things you can plant in your garden this spring. As she says, “April showers bring May Flowers.”

Millcreek Gardens is the perfect place for anyone to get a year-round source for plants, garden supplies, and wisdom. They carry Utah’s best roses, trees, shrubs, and perennials, along with a fantastic selection of herbs, vegetables, and seasonal color.

Millcreek Gardens is a full service garden center, offering professional guidance for all of your landscape planting and design needs. They offer delivery, landscape services, consultation, and professional advice. Their inventory includes houseplants and chemicals and fertilizers, as well as tools, seeds, and soils.

Visit Millcreek Gardens online or head on over to their location in Salt Lake City, UT, and speak with a specialist to get all of your questions answered. You might even run into Larene!

