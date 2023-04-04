SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – National Child Abuse Prevention Month, is an annual observance in the United States dedicated to raising awareness and preventing child abuse. April has been designated Child Abuse Prevention Month in the United States since 1983.

Through initiatives including education programs on abuse recognition and reporting for both children and adults, evidence-based home visiting support for parents, and more, Prevent Child Abuse Utah is dedicated to this vital cause – preventing abuse from happening.

Show your support by wearing the color blue on Friday, April 7th or throughout April. The blue pinwheel also represents child abuse prevention because it is a symbol of happy and playful childhoods.

According to Prevent Child Abuse Utah statistics, 1 in 7 Utah children are sexually abused by age 18. Ninety percent of the time, the child knows and trusts the person abusing them. Prevention is possible through education.

Since 1982, the mission of Prevent Child Abuse Utah is to forge and guide a community commitment to prevent child abuse in all forms through programs, services, public awareness, education, public policy development and system partner collaboration.

Visit Prevent Child Abuse Utah online today for more information. To purchase pinwheels and lapel pins to support prevention awareness and help fund education efforts, click here.

Social Media:

FB – @preventchildabuseutah

IG – @preventchildabuseutah

TikTok-@pcautah

Twitter- @pcautah

