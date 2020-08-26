Surae Chinn stepped into the kitchen with some products from Cache Valley Creamery and found a new favorite to make her kids: Apple Pie Grilled Cheese Sandwich.

For over 75 years Cache Valley has been producing flavorful, rich cheese using only pristine quality ingredients. The cheese is absolutely ideal for a spectacular grilled cheese sandwich. Their dedication to quality means consumers can expect wholesome, expertly crafted cheese every time. Good cheese comes from a good place where you can enjoy living a good life. If you liked the recipe you can find it at Cache Valley Creamery Recipes.

If Surae’s kids love the cheese and the sandwich then yours probably will too. To find out more visit Cache Valley Creamery now. Remember, Goodness is Just Around the Valley. Go to Cache Valley Creamery Store Locator To find a store near you. Cache Valley is Utah’s #1 Cheese!

This story contains sponsored content.