SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – If you have a calling to become a nurse, there’s never been a better time to start your dream career. Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences (formerly known as Ameritech) has served Utah since 1979.

Nursing is an in-demand occupation that is extremely rewarding personally, professionally, and financially. You make a great living helping people and supporting your community. Joyce University offers many prelicensure nursing pathways; including Associate of Science program and both a traditional 3-year Bachelor’s of Science and accelerated Bachelor’s of Science programs in nursing.

Joyce University is known for nursing education, with programs designed to help students enter the nursing profession as quickly as possible.

For those looking to become registered nurses, Joyce offers 4 popular programs:

If you’re new to college, Joyce offers an Associates and Bachelor’s in Nursing program where you can graduate in as little as 20 months.

If you have a degree in a non-nursing field, Joyce offers an Accelerated Bachelor of Science and a Direct Entry Master’s that build on your previous degree to help you enter the nursing profession in as little as 2 years.

Joyce programs don’t have prerequisites, so you don’t have to spend years completing additional coursework before beginning.

Visit Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences online.

If you want to pursue a career in healthcare but aren’t quite sure about nursing, Joyce also offers an exceptional Occupational Therapy Assistant program.

Sponsored by Joyce University.