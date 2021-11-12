Annual Holiday Sale at Vincent Surgical Arts!

(Good Things Utah) – Vincent Surgical Arts is Utah’s premier cosmetic surgery center located in Salt Lake City, Utah. Right now, they have a huge sale going on!

Almost everything on offer at Vincent Surgical Arts is on sale right now. On sale:

Select surgical procedures, Botox / Dyspor, Lip Filler, Dermal Fillers, and Liquid Facelifts, PDO Threads, Fractional CO2 Laser skin resurfacing, Profound RF Non-Surgical Skin Tightening, Medspa Treatments, Laser Hair Removal, IPL Photofacial, Microneedling.

Skincare and retail products are 25% off too! Some exclusions do apply. The sale will end Saturday, November 13th at 11:59pm.

Vincent Surgical Arts are really excited to be able to host the in-person event this year at Cultivate Craft Kitchen in Draper. Unfortunately, the company doesn’t have any available spots to attend the party – it already sold out, in less than 24 hours!

Be sure to follow @vincentsurgical on Instagram so you don’t miss big announcements, sales, and events.

Primarily promote Instagram @vincentsurgical for details

Info is also available on our website www.vincentsurgicalarts.com.

