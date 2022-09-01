(Good Things Utah) Studies show that 1 in 8 people in Utah struggles with hunger, which is approximately 410,000 Utahns. An even more alarming statistic — 1 in 7 Utah kids are also experiencing hunger, unsure where their next meal will come from. Sadly, hunger does not discriminate; many Utah children, families, and seniors rely on local food banks for help.

Doing its part to help end hunger around the nation, America First Credit Union will soon be sponsoring its 18th Annual Food Drive. This donation initiative will start on September 6th, 2022, and run through October 29th, 2022. Donations will be to benefit 6 different food banks in 5 states:

Utah Food Bank

Idaho Food Bank

United Food Bank AZ

Roadrunners Food Bank NM

Three Square NV

Northern Nevada Food Bank

The goal of the event is to collect more than $25,000 for donating to local food banks. As a generous gesture, America First Charitable Foundation is matching up to $15,000. In addition, they also plan to donate $5,000 worth of turkeys to help everyone share in this year’s Thanksgiving traditions.

Through the hard work put into these drives, AFCU employees, members, the community, and direct financial support, they’ve provided nearly 300,000 meals for people in need.

According to Dave Nellis with America First Credit Union: ” We have that philosophy of people helping people. And this is at the core of what we do — to reach out and make an impact with the people we deal with…”

Donations to this Food Drive can be made in 3 ways:

Donate by clicking the link here Stop by any branch and make a donation Transfer funds from an AFCU account to the America First Charitable Foundation account

Working in partnership with AFCU, we can make sure no one in our community should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from. To learn more, go online to AmericaFirst.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content