Annual enrollment for seniors ends today: Get the help you need now!

(Good Things Utah) – Annual enrollment for seniors ends today.

AEP Ends today which means whatever plan you are enrolled in at 11:59 pm tonight will be the plan that you have beginning in January of 2022. If you’re not sure you have the right plan give Local Care a call and they will be happy to make some last-minute changes. If you need answers right now, here are some commonly asked questions on the last day:

Are you locked into your plan for all of 2022?

No, you’re not, beginning January 1st, the open enrollment period begins and runs through March 31st. Medicare gives you a chance to try a plan for a couple of months and if you don’t like it, you can switch.

What about the Affordable Care Act plans – What deadlines are the deadlines?

The nationwide enrollment period for individual and family health insurance for 2021 began on November 1, 2020. You can apply for 2022 Marketplace health insurance right now

The Affordable Care Act created specifically nationwide open enrollment periods during which you can enroll in individual and family major medical health insurance plans. Open enrollment is your chance to sign up for a new health insurance plan or compare your options in the market.

Learn more about the Affordable Care Act or browse ACA-compliant plans for Utah residents that are available through the federal exchange and private insurance companies.

What exactly is the affordable care act and who is it for?

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) is a comprehensive reform law, enacted in 2010, that increases health insurance coverage for the uninsured and implements reforms to the health insurance market. In other words, its government-subsidized health insurance.

Subsidies are based on 3 things:

Income

Household size (Utah’s large families allows for larger subsidies…)

Age

The ACA is for everyone that doesn’t get group health insurance from their employer.

