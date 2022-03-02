(Good Things Utah) Have you started planning your kid’s summer? As summertime comes near, many parents are starting to panic about how their kids will spend their free time once the school season is over. And while your family may have fun plans on the horizon, it’s also important that kids continue to find activities outside of the normal family environment.

Since 2006, Discovery Gateway in Salt Lake City has given kids the opportunity to learn, explore, and grow in a fun and safe environment. The 60,000 square-foot facility is packed with engaging exhibits and programs for kids to spend more time growing their education. Their interactive ‘Steam Lab’ opens up a whole new world of learning possibilities where kids can gain a better understanding of how the world works and develop life-long skills that they can explore when the experience is over.

This season Discovery Gateway is hosting several Summer Camp programs for kids to join in and spend a few hours learning and making friends along the way. For younger children ages 4 to 6 their Junior Summer program lasts for at least 3 hours each day, giving them ample time to enjoy games, crafts, stories, and much more. This program features fun themes like Hogwarts Training Academy and Mission: Space Exploration. If your children are ages 7 to 10 they can enjoy several full days of projects and S.T.E.A.M. (meaning Science, Technology, Art, Engineering, and Math) activities with STEAM-Powered Summer. This program offers fun themes including Silly Science, Artful Antics, and Dinosaur Day.

With available spots filling quickly, make sure to sign-up for one of the upcoming Discovery Gateway programs before it’s too late. A wait list will be available for those who would like to participate in classes that are sold out. To learn more and start building summer plans for your kids, you can visit Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum at DiscoveryGateway.org.

**Sponsored Content