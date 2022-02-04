Take a bite out of Utah's food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

An Italian market and dining experience you have never had before at Salt & Olive

Nowadays, when you go out to eat you’re looking for something you haven’t had before. The owners of the new Italian restaurant Salt & Olive wanted to create a new, dynamic, and elevated experience. Upfront you see a setting similar to an Italian marketplace, a more fast casual experience. As you move further in, the menu evolves with high end entrees as part of a dining setting.

The space downtown was originally a food hall, but is now a beautiful concept serving lunch and dinner complete with a bar from 11am to 11pm. Of course everything is made in house, fresh every day. Take a peak below at some of their signature dishes.

Cesar Salad

The dressing is made in house with fresh anchovies, lemon, parmesan, egg and a little touch of capers for an extra pop.

Carne Asada Pizza

A top seller that is different but amazing. A base of white bean puree with marinated, tender filet mignon and a little serrano pepper for spice cooked in a wood-fire oven.

Lamb Lollipops

Arguably the best appetizer, tomato glaze with chicories and garlic mixed in red sauce

Bucatini Pasta

Comes with a ragu and house made Italian sausage that is cooked for 8 hours, topped with fresh biretta cheese with spice and oil oil

Zeppoles

A churro-donut dessert with a lemon flavor and cream cheese topping combined with fresh fruit.

You can find the menu here and more online at SaltAndOliveUtah.com

