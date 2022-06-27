(Good Things Utah) Started in 2011 serving fresh, old-fashioned flavors to Utahns — Berries-n-Cream is now delivering the same sweet experience out of its two storefront locations in both Logan and St. George.
Since opening its two locations, Berries-n-Cream has since become a hit with residents and visitors from around the state, this year voted ‘Best Dessert’ and ‘Best New Restaurant’ in the 2022 Best of Southern Utah award series among a host of other impressive nominees.
The charm of this establishment is hinted at in its clever name, where visitors get to select from a combination of fresh cut strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, bananas, and pineapple, along with seasonal fruits, in a light sweet cream!
During the upcoming months, Berries-n-Cream is soon to offer peach as an optional filling — known as one of the sweetest fruits to grow fresh every summer here in Utah.
Berries-n-Cream
STEP 1: Sizes
- Kiddie 9oz. – $4.00
- Orginal 16 oz. – $7.00
- Jumbo 24 oz. – $10.00
STEP 3: Fillings
- Almonds
- Coconut Flakes
- Chocolate Chunks
- Cashews
- Peanuts
- Oreo
- Cookie
- Granola
- Graham Cracker
- Whip Cream
- Sprinkles
STEP 2: Fruits
- Strawberries
- Raspberries
- Blackberries
- Blueberries
- Bananas
- Pineapple
- Seasonal: Summer Peach
STEP 4: Creams
- Original
- Chocolate
- Sea Salt Caramel
- Dairy-Free Option: Coconut Milk
For those in need of a delicious, yet refreshing, beverage to enjoy during the summer months, they also offer the option to choose from a variety of Soda-n-Cream flavors as well as Fresh Fruit Water options.
Soda-n-Cream
STEP 1: Sizes
- 24 oz. – $2.50
- 32 oz. – $3.00
- 44 oz. – $3.50
STEP 3: Syrups
- Vanilla
- Coconut
- Raspberry
- Blackberry
- Huckleberry
- Peach
- Mango
STEP 2: Drinks
- Pepsi
- Dr Pepper
- Mtn Dew
- Diet Dr Pepper
- Diet Pepsi
- Sierra Mist
- Lemonade
- Gatorade
STEP 4: Creams
- Original
- Chocolate
- Sea Salt Caramel
More than the sweet treats you get here at Berries-n-Cream, customers love coming back for the friendly customer service and colorful ambiance.
This local fan-favorite also offers guests the opportunity to enjoy these sweet treats during their most cherished moments using the catering option.
Owner of Berries-n-Cream, Noel Mickelson joined us on Good Things Utah to discuss her team’s recent accolades and describe the old-fashioned desserts that have made them one of the most delicious destinations around the state.
For more information and menu options, go to berriesncream.com or visit them at either Utah location:
Logan
143 E 1600 N
Logan, Utah 84341
St. George
250 Red Cliffs Drive, Suite 15B
St. George, Utah 84790
**This segment contains sponsored content