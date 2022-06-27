(Good Things Utah) Started in 2011 serving fresh, old-fashioned flavors to Utahns — Berries-n-Cream is now delivering the same sweet experience out of its two storefront locations in both Logan and St. George.

Since opening its two locations, Berries-n-Cream has since become a hit with residents and visitors from around the state, this year voted ‘Best Dessert’ and ‘Best New Restaurant’ in the 2022 Best of Southern Utah award series among a host of other impressive nominees.

The charm of this establishment is hinted at in its clever name, where visitors get to select from a combination of fresh cut strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, bananas, and pineapple, along with seasonal fruits, in a light sweet cream!

During the upcoming months, Berries-n-Cream is soon to offer peach as an optional filling — known as one of the sweetest fruits to grow fresh every summer here in Utah.

Berries-n-Cream

STEP 1: Sizes Kiddie 9oz. – $4.00

$4.00 Orginal 16 oz. – $7.00

$7.00 Jumbo 24 oz. – $10.00 STEP 3: Fillings Almonds

Coconut Flakes

Chocolate Chunks

Cashews

Peanuts

Oreo

Cookie

Granola

Graham Cracker

Whip Cream

Sprinkles STEP 2: Fruits Strawberries

Raspberries

Blackberries

Blueberries

Bananas

Pineapple

Seasonal: Summer Peach STEP 4: Creams Original

Chocolate

Sea Salt Caramel

Dairy-Free Option: Coconut Milk

For those in need of a delicious, yet refreshing, beverage to enjoy during the summer months, they also offer the option to choose from a variety of Soda-n-Cream flavors as well as Fresh Fruit Water options.

Soda-n-Cream

STEP 1: Sizes 24 oz. – $2.50

$2.50 32 oz. – $3.00

$3.00 44 oz. – $3.50 STEP 3: Syrups Vanilla

Coconut

Raspberry

Blackberry

Huckleberry

Peach

Mango STEP 2: Drinks Pepsi

Dr Pepper

Mtn Dew

Diet Dr Pepper

Diet Pepsi

Sierra Mist

Lemonade

Gatorade STEP 4: Creams Original

Chocolate

Sea Salt Caramel

More than the sweet treats you get here at Berries-n-Cream, customers love coming back for the friendly customer service and colorful ambiance.

This local fan-favorite also offers guests the opportunity to enjoy these sweet treats during their most cherished moments using the catering option.

Owner of Berries-n-Cream, Noel Mickelson joined us on Good Things Utah to discuss her team’s recent accolades and describe the old-fashioned desserts that have made them one of the most delicious destinations around the state.

For more information and menu options, go to berriesncream.com or visit them at either Utah location:

Logan

143 E 1600 N

Logan, Utah 84341

St. George

250 Red Cliffs Drive, Suite 15B

St. George, Utah 84790

