Jordan Reservoir clean-up

To clear the Jordanelle Reservoir of all the trash accumulated, the environmental group Protect Our Lakes, along with their hard-working volunteers, took the time to carefully clean the reservoir this season.

While the water levels were low, At Your Leisure joined the team to see what it will take to complete such a large task.

Eureka rides

AYL is taking time to venture through the historic town and winding trails of Eureka in this week’s episode. Eureka is hosting a ‘Poker run’, coming up on June 11th, to raise money for various events.

Outsiders Utah website

Since launching a new adventure website 2 years ago, At Your Leisure has made it easier than ever to join in the fun!

See some of Utah’s most beautiful trails, before you go, using their flyover maps, first-person viewing simulator — reminiscent of the “street view” tool made popular by Google — along with an easy-to-use GPS.

At Your Leisure has partnered with local state parks to offer over 150 trail experiences to visitors online.

See the adventure for yourself at OutsidersUtah.com.

