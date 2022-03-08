Intimacy with a partner can often be vital to the relationship. While something as simple as erectile dysfunction can seem insignificant, it can make a world of difference for many couples. If you or someone you know is struggling with ED, then you know this fact all to well. Because it’s a sensitive issue for many men, it can often times be embarrassing to have that conversation with your partner and seek help.

In the past, treatment for ED has been through medication, injections, and even surgery with less than promising results. Today, there are many more options available to men including Acoustic Wave Therapy – which uses pulsating acoustic waves to widen blood vessels and increase blood flow in men. AWT is a natural fix and it’s a long-lasting solution. Learn more about treatment and the science behind it HERE.

It’s important to remember that AWT is non-invasive. It doesn’t use needles and is applied topically right on top of the skin. Acoustic Wave Therapy is FDA cleared as of 2015 and is in 23 clinics across the country. Data has been collected from 2,000 patients and 1,800 are happy.

Patients suffering from erectile dysfunction should first be evaluated for any underlying physical and psychological conditions. If treatment of the underlying conditions doesn’t help, medications and assistive devices can be prescribed.

If you’re struggling, call Wasatch Medical Clinic at (801) 901-8000 to schedule a FREE consultation, plus an ultrasound to see where you’re at. Don’t struggle more than you have to. Make an appointment today and take an active approach to improve your love life.

For more information, visit Wasatch Medical Clinic.

**This segment contains sponsored content