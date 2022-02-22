American Red Cross national blood shortage crisis. Utah sits at just a one-day supply

The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.

The Red Cross has experienced about a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood since the pandemic began.

The Red Cross also continues to confront relentless issues due to the pandemic, including ongoing blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations.

As we kick off the new year, new blood collection challenges are just beginning as the nation faces the highest surge yet of COVID-19 cases, as well as winter weather across the country, compounding the dire blood inventory situation.

The Red Cross has had less than a one-day supply of critical blood products in recent weeks – well below the ideal five-day supply. The Red Cross works with hospitals around the clock to help meet the needs of patients, but blood product distributions to hospitals are currently outpacing the number of blood donations coming in.

The Red Cross – which supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood – has had to limit blood product distributions to hospitals because of the shortage. At times, as much as one-quarter of hospital blood needs are not being met.

What is needed and how you can help

All blood types are needed, especially types O positive and O negative. Platelet donations are also urgently needed. Platelets are the clotting portion of blood, which must be transfused within five days of donation. Blood cannot be manufactured or stockpiled and can only be made available through the kindness of volunteer donors. During this blood crisis, the Red Cross asks the country to roll up a sleeve to help ensure people in their communities receive the care they need.

Make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

If there is not an immediate opportunity available to donate, donors are asked to make an appointment in the days and weeks ahead to ensure the Red Cross can replenish and maintain a sufficient blood supply.

You can come join Salt Lake City’s local drive with the help of The Advocates. They are hosting a special blood drive at the American Red Cross Donor center in Murray on March 7th from 2pm-8pm. Sponsor code is: AdvocateSLC. You can find the location below and sign up clicking here.

6616 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84121

Individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are still eligible to donate blood and platelets.

Knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they receive is important in determining blood donation eligibility.

The Red Cross appreciates the patience of blood donors and blood drive hosts. As the nation faces the latest challenges of this pandemic environment, there may not be an immediate appointment available, or an individual may be asked to reschedule an appointment — but we still need donors. The Red Cross is grateful for donors’ understanding as the organization works tirelessly to meet the needs of patients.

Masks and Safety Precautions

Safety is our top priority. The Red Cross only collects blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation. To help keep everyone attending Red Cross blood drives and visiting blood donation centers safe as COVID-19 cases are surging again, the Red Cross requires all blood donors, staff, and others to wear face masks regardless of their vaccination status.

At each blood drive and donation center, Red Cross employees have always followed thorough safety protocols to help prevent the spread of any type of infection, including:

Wearing gloves and changing gloves often

Routinely disinfecting donor-touched areas

Using sterile collection sets for every donation, and

Preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub.

Additionally, we continue to utilize additional precautions put into place earlier during the pandemic– to ensure the safety of our employees, volunteers and donors, including:

Hand sanitizer available before entering the drive, as well as throughout the donation process.

All surfaces and equipment receive enhanced disinfection.

Donation appointment emphasis to help manage the flow of donors at drives.

These mitigation measures will help ensure staff and donor safety in reducing contact with those who may potentially have COVID-19 or any respiratory infection.

Donors being turned away at local blood drives –

We understand that our donors want to help patients and that their time is valuable. To help ensure that we are respectful of both those things, we are encouraging all donors to schedule their donation appointments ahead of time. Making an appointment is easy – just visit RedCrossBlood.org, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

To make the donation process even faster we also recommend that donors complete a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started, access RapidPass from the home screen of the Blood Donor App or follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.

Blood drive change/canceled when there is a blood crisis

Like many employers across the country, the Red Cross is currently experiencing staffing challenges and has been forced to alter hours or cancel blood drives. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate the patience of our dedicated donors and blood drive hosts in the coming days and weeks during this difficult time for our nation. If a donation appointment is not immediately available or a blood drive is moved for various scheduling reasons, please schedule for the next appointment; the need for blood continues to be significant as the pandemic persists. Blood donation is important in helping ensure a stable blood supply is available for patients in need.

Donors help if opportunities are limited

We understand that our donors want to help as soon as possible and appreciate their patience as we navigate unique pandemic challenges. Please do not feel discouraged if there is not an immediate opportunity available to donate – patients still need you. Eligible donors are encouraged to make and keep appointments in the days, weeks, and months ahead to ensure the Red Cross can replenish and then maintain a sufficient blood supply now and throughout the winter.

