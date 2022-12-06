SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Every year the Utah Jazz and America First Credit Union team up to identify needs in the community. Last season was a special 75th NBA Anniversary project, where they focused on the YWCA — refurbishing their gym and installing a new court.

For this holiday season, the Utah Jazz and America First Credit Union (AFCU) teamed up to help fight food insecurity by volunteering at the Bountiful Food Pantry.

Together with Jazz player Malik Beasley and Assistant Coach Jason Terry — volunteers sorted and packed food at the pantry, which will help feed food-insecure families within the community. About 4,200 family dinner kits with recipe cards were packed for local families in need.

This volunteer event was the culmination of AFCU’s annual food drive, where they collected $28,439.90 (and counting) for food banks across Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, and New Mexico.

The Bountiful Food Pantry helps relieve hunger and increase the self-sufficiency of individuals in need living in Davis County. About 2.3 million pounds of food are distributed throughout the year from the Bountiful Food Pantry. They do this by providing twice-month groceries to those in need, through the childhood hunger program, mobile pantries, and additional assistance on an individual basis.

Volunteers such as this group organized by America First Credit Union contribute to more than 35,000 hours of service by volunteers annually to the Bountiful Food Pantry.

For more information and to become a member of AFCU, go online to AmericaFirst.com or visit a branch nearest you.

**This segment contains sponsored content