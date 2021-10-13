America First Credit Union teams up with the Utah Food Bank to fight hunger

(Good Things Utah) – Through the work of America First Credit Union employees and members, the 17th annual food drives and direct financial support have provided over 200,000 pounds of food for people in need in Utah.

Did you know that 1 in 6 people struggle with hunger in Utah, which is about 511,000 Utahns. Even more alarming is that 1 in 5 Utah kids are unsure where their next meal is coming from. Hunger does not discriminate, and many children, families, and seniors rely on food banks, like Utah Food Bank, for help. No one in our community should ever have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.

In keeping with tradition, America First Credit Union is honored to help local food banks thrive. Similar to last year, America First Credit Union has shifted from collecting food in-person to hosting a virtual food drive because of the pandemic. From September 7th through October 30th, people can donate money online or in a branch.

America First Credit Union will collect funds and then donate the money to local food banks to leverage their massive buying power to purchase much-needed food for the community. The goal is to collect more than $15,000 to donate to local food banks. As part of the contribution, America First Charitable Foundation will be matching up to $15,000 of collections.

Besides the rewarding feeling of giving, members will earn one entry to win a $250 Amazon gift card for each dollar invested. Will you can join America First Credit Union in its ongoing effort to end food insecurity in Utah by donating online or visiting a branch near you?

Donations can be deposited into account 5502281 at a local branch or transferred online and on the mobile app using the last name AFCU. ⁠Remember, every donation counts to help provide meals for a local family in need!

Visit AmericaFirst.com to find all the details.

