America First Credit Union raised over $15,000 to help feed Utahn’s in need

(Good Things Utah) – Since September 7, America First Credit Union has been collecting donations for the Utah Food Bank. The goal was to collect more than $15,000 to donate to local food banks, and they’re thrilled to announce that they collected more than $17,000 in donations to feed people in the community.

As part of the contribution, America First Charitable Foundation is matching up to $15,000, resulting in a grand total of more than $32,000 to the Utah Food Bank. In addition, they’re also donating $5,000 worth of turkeys because they want everyone who wants to share in the Thanksgiving tradition to be able to do so.

Through the work of America First Credit Union employees and members, their annual food drives and direct financial support have provided almost 300,000 meals for people in need.

One in 6 people struggles with hunger in Utah, which is about 511,000 Utahns. Even more alarming is that 1 in 5 Utah kids are unsure where their next meal is coming from. Hunger does not discriminate, and many children, families, and seniors rely on food banks, like Utah Food Bank, for help.

No one in the community should ever have to worry about where their next meal is coming from. Thank you to everyone who joined the ongoing effort to end food insecurity in Utah by donating online or visiting a branch.

Remember, every donation counts to helping provide meals for a local family in need!

Visit America First Credit Union to learn more.

This story contains sponsored content.