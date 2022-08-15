(Good Things Utah) From the very beginning, America First Credit Union has been all about convenience. From its easy-to-use online banking system to its many member incentives — everything makes for an effortless customer experience. Taking this convenience a step further, AFCU has partnered with Utah Driver License Division to offer a Mobile Driver’s License (MDL).

The Mobile Driver’s License is a digital extension of a physical driver’s license — similar to having a credit card in a phone’s digital wallet. It’s a convenient way to quickly and securely store our state-issued IDs. In addition, the MDL introduces a contactless method of providing ID verification, whilst also preserving the privacy of AFCU members.

This digital license is fully compliant with international standards, ensuring members can use it around the world as a legal form of identification. Even better, members can control what information is shared — including age and address — when making a purchase through a merchant.

These MDLs are available to more than 930,000 AFCU members in Utah and Arizona, with more accepting states to come.

For more information, go online to dld.utah.gov/utahmdl or americafirst.com.

To enroll and receive an MDL, the Utah Driver License Division is conducting (2) in-person events with America First Credit Union:

Salt Lake Metro Branch 455 East 500 South, Salt Lake City Friday, August 19th from 11am to 3pm Ogden Main Branch 3650 Wall Avenue, Ogden Thursday, September 8th from 11am to 3pm

**This segment contains sponsored content