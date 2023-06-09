Get discounts for Splash Mountain Waterpark and more

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – As summer heats up, so are the benefits of becoming a member of America First Credit Union (AFCU). At America First Credit Union, they strive to offer significant value to members with great products and services, aiming to support members in their overall financial journey, but also in their personal lives, interests, and activities.

As inflation hits more of us close to home, people are looking for ways to make our dollars stretch. Luckily there are some great deals and discounts for America First Credit Union members to enjoy this summer.

AFCU and Splash Summit Waterpark in Provo, are partnering to bring affordable summer fun to America First members. AFCU members get discounted Day Pass pricing ($17.99) & discounted Season Pass pricing ($39.99). AFCU members also get discounts on food & beverage, retail items, & even cabana rentals.

Not an AFCU member yet? Now is a great time to join. Open a new account during June, July or August, and get 2 free Splash Summit Waterpark admissions along with access to all of these great discounts.

Learn more about membership services at AmericaFirst.com.

And check out SplashMountain.com for more details about all the summer fun there.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by America First Credit Union.