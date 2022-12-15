SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — The season of giving is still going strong here in Utah, and it’s getting even stronger with some helping hands from America First Credit Union. To accompany their philosophy of “People Helping People” that’s made such a difference in the community, AFCU is now aiming to make an even bigger impact this time around by donating 1,000 hours of service.

This holiday, there will be AFCU employees volunteering their time to serve a variety of organizations throughout Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, and New Mexico. In doing this, they hope to not only make a change within their communities but also build better relationships with those they serve.

Dave Nellis with America First Credit Union remarks, “We’re at well over 1000 hours and we’ll probably double that by the end of December… It’s super cool that we can get our employee group together just to make a difference.”

Employees are placing their focus on 55 different projects around schools, shelters, food pantries, and thrift donation warehouses. Some of the projects they’ve accomplished include making quilts, serving hot meals, gift wrapping, donation sorting, and much more.

Members can also join the giving this holiday by supporting their Warm the Soles for Kids program, where they provide shoes to less fortunate children in several states. To further this cause, members can donate here between November 1st and December 31st.

Not a member yet? Through this year, those who open a checking account and sign up for online statements will receive $100.

To learn more and sign up to become a member, go online to AmericaFirst.com.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

**This segment contains sponsored content