America First Credit Union launches Summer Loan Campaign and offers discounted Lagoon tickets

It’s that time of the year again when families enjoy the outdoors. This year, America First Credit Union wants to help “Make Summer Yours!”.

From June 1 to August 31, America First is running their annual summer loan campaign, which features competitive rates, flexible terms, and a chance to win a free loan payment. They want to help you improve your home and give you more options to recreate outdoors. If you’ve been looking at getting the car or SUV that will get you where you want to, they can help.

Financing your auto loan is quick and easy, whether you’re refinancing from another financial institution or purchasing a new or used vehicle. America First has rates as low as 1.99% APR. If an RV getaway is more your style, remember that America First offers excellent rates, as low as 5.49%, and terms.

If you have unexpected medical expenses or want to work on yard upgrades or home remodeling projects, you can look into a Home Equity Line of Credit, also known as a HELOC. America First is featuring introductory HELOC rates as low as 1.99% for six months.

America First Credit Cards offer low-interest rates, no annual fees, and excellent service. When you take advantage of these four special officers, you’ll qualify to be in the running for our daily loan payments up to $300. There are three ways to enter to win the Loan Payment Giveaways:

You’ll earn one entry for every credit card transaction

Or you can earn one entry for every $1,000 financed on a new loan

Lastly, you can earn one entry for every $1,000 credit limit increase

Whether you’re taking a weekend camping trip or planning a drive from coast to coast, or remodeling your home, call America First Credit Union to discuss the best options.

Lagoon Discount

America First Credit Union has other ways to ‘Make Summer Yours!” like their great discount at Lagoon! They have a $9 off deal for members on single-day tickets when they use their America First card at the ticket counter. This deal starts June 6th and runs through Sept. 6th.

Also, be sure to check out their social media pages because they are giving away a pair of season passes!

Visit America First Credit Union now to learn more.

