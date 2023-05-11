Check out the special offers for kids and teachers happening throughout May 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – America First Credit Union (AFCU) is helping kids learn about the value of money – by helping to teach them about earning money, saving money and spending money wisely. AFCU’s Fundz Youth Debit Card can help kids learn about the ins and outs of smart spending and saving.

During the month of May, AFCU has a special promotion – open a new youth checking account (ages 9-17) with VIA Fundz debit card and cancel paper statements, and receive $50! For AFCU members who already have the America First Fundz Youth Debit Card, for every purchase made during the promotion period, you’ll be entered for the chance to win a gaming console. Thise offer ends on May, 31, 2023.

And AFCU is not forgetting about teachers! AFCU knows how important educators are and appreciates all they do. To celebrate teachers, America First CU is running a special promotion for teachers who open a new account, add Premium Checking, and cancel paper statements – AFCU will deposit $100 into their new account.

Added bonus! AFCU is giving away $500 Visa gift cards to help you get your summer started. You’ll be automatically entered to win when you open your new account.

Visit AmericaFirst.com for more details.

Sponsored by America First Credit Union.