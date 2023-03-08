SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Real Salt Lake soccer fans now have a new way to support their favorite MLS team both inside and out of America First Field. Fans and AFCU Members can now show their team pride on every purchase with the RSL-branded credit card and debit card.

Members can make quick, easy, and secure purchases – not just on game day, but on every day with their RSL cards. Each card features sleek RSL graphics and is packed full of features and everyday benefits:

Fraud protection technology

Identity theft recovery services

Perfect match with Premium Checking

Even more value with ABC Deals, Card Guard, and worldwide access

America First Real Salt Lake Visa® card isn’t just a great way to pay or to show off your RSL pride. It’s also your ticket to exclusive products, offers, deals, discounts, experiences, and events that you can’t get anywhere else! All season long, with your America First Visa card you’ll enjoy:

Ticket Discount – excusive discount to select games throughout the season (Up to 30% off tickets starting at $16) Concession Discount – 10% discount the entire match at select concession stands on regular season home match dates Team Store Discount – 20% off at the RSL team store on regular season home match days VIP Parking – 20 reserved parking stalls at each home game Presale access to select events at the stadium Other exclusive member opportunities

To learn more or get the exclusive RSL cards, visit AmericaFirst.com/rsl.

Support the home team at America First Field on Saturday, March 11th for RSL’s Home Opener presented by America First Credit Union! The game kicks off at 7:30 PM vs. Austin FC.

Sponsored by America First Credit Union.