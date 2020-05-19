Ambulatory care and clinical services under new COVID-19 classification

Under Utah’s new yellow and orange COVID-19 classification, Intermountain Healthcare is now scheduling certain ambulatory care and clinical services.

Last week, under the state’s yellow and orange classification, Intermountain began scheduling some surgical procedures with no overnight stays, which had been previously postponed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the state’s color COVID-19 classification system, orange means there is a moderate risk for everyone, except high-risk individuals.

“Caregiver and patient safety remains of utmost importance,” said Rebekah Couper-Noles, RN, and vice president for medical group operations at Intermountain Healthcare. “We will continue to accommodate and encourage video visits wherever possible and will be carefully assessing the impact of our decisions and are prepared to modify these guidelines if needed.”

Intermountain will now provide in-person care for patients in general good health, without COVID-19 and with normal risk for the virus, in the following areas:

Ambulatory clinic non-urgent services (examples: preventive care, wellness visits, chronic condition management, etc.)

Dialysis and kidney services

Homecare services

Hyperbaric and wound care services

Laboratory services

Non-urgent imaging services and screening mammography

Rehab, physical therapy, and occupational therapy services

Respiratory care and sleep services

Pain management

Pharmacy and retail services

Urgent dental services

For those patients with COVID-19 and/or at higher risk for COVID-19 complications (older adults and those with serious underlying medical conditions), video visits and urgent services will be provided. Patients are urged to consult with their provider to consider their options.

At all times and under every color classification, Intermountain provides emergency and time-sensitive surgical procedures, visits, and medical services to all patients.

A recent survey of Intermountain patients found some had reservations about seeking care at a hospital or clinic during the pandemic. However, emergencies and other illnesses don’t stop during this time of COVID-19, which is why Intermountain has available resources, safety and infection prevention protocols, and separate treatment areas to care for individuals coming into our facilities for non-COVID-19 care needs.

For serious issues like chest pain, stroke-like symptoms, high fever, shortness of breath, severe abdominal pain or any life-threatening illness or injury, call 9-1-1. Your care will be expedited by the EMS team. Please don’t wait.

For more minor issues like mild upper respiratory illness, minor lacerations, and minor injuries, call your doctor, call a virtual medical service like Intermountain Connect Care, visit an urgent care center like an InstaCare, or visit an Emergency Department.

During the orange classification Intermountain hospitals and clinics will continue to screen anyone coming into Intermountain hospitals and clinics. Intermountain’s current visitor guidelines also still apply.

“With the partnership of state and local government leaders, public health officials and other health systems, Intermountain will continue to monitor the level of COVID-19 risk to our communities and regularly update and work together toward recovery and stabilization,” said Couper-Noles.

